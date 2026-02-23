All the shocking real ages of the Real Housewives of Potomac ladies, from Ashley to Karen

There are 30 years between the youngest and oldest

Potomac has always been that franchise where the reads are iconic, the friendships are complicated, and the cast spans multiple life stages, which makes the dynamics even juicier.

From OG Grande Dame energy to younger cast members navigating careers, motherhood and fresh feuds, RHOP proves that age is just a number… until someone brings it up at a dinner party.

Below, we’re breaking down the real ages of the current Real Housewives of Potomac cast as of February 2026, with fact-checked birth years and a little context on how their age and life era show up on screen.

Jassi Rideaux – 32

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jassi Harris (@jassirideaux)

Jassi Rideaux is reported to have been born in 1993, making her 32.

As one of the younger additions to the cast circle, her age naturally brings a fresher perspective, and that generational contrast can subtly shift the tone in group conversations and conflicts.

Ashley Darby – 37

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Boalch Darby (@ashleyboalchdarby)

Born on June 8, 1988, Ashley is 37.

Ashley has long been one of the younger Housewives in the group, and it shows in her playful energy and ability to bounce back from drama.

Having essentially grown up on RHOP, she blends maturity with that signature mischievous charm that keeps her firmly in the mix.

Angel Massie – 37

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Massie (@angelera)

Angel Massie was born March 18, 1988, making her 37.

Falling in the same age bracket as Ashley, Angel represents that confident late-30s era where personality, career, and social standing all feel fully formed.

Keiarna Stewart – 38

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keiarna Stewart (@iamkstewart)

Keiarna was born November 28, 1987, making her 38.

As one of the younger women in the group, she brings a modern, boundary-setting energy that contrasts nicely with the OG cast dynamics.

Wendy Osefo – 41

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Wendy Osefo, PhD (@wendyosefo)

Wendy’s birthdate is May 21, 1984, so she is also 41.

Wendy’s age matches her “established but evolving” storyline energy, balancing academia, entrepreneurship, motherhood, and reinvention all at once.

Monique Samuels – 41

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monique Samuels (@moniquesamuels)

Monique was born October 6, 1984, making her 41.

Sitting in that early-40s sweet spot, Monique’s life stage reflects a mix of family focus, business ventures, and confidence that comes from already having a strong sense of identity before (and after) reality TV.

Tia Glover – 45

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIA (Abraham) GLOVER (@theglovergirl)

Tia’s birthday is reported as February 11, 1981, meaning she is 45 as of February 2026.

Her age reflects a poised, worldly demeanor on screen, very “I know who I am” energy, even when navigating new group dynamics.

Stacey Rusch – 53

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bravowwhl

Stacey is widely reported as born April 5, 1972, which puts her at 53.

Her presence reads very composed and polished, with the kind of calm confidence that often comes from years of life experience and social savvy.

Gizelle Bryant – 55

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant)

Gizelle’s birthday is September 9, 1970, so she is 55.

Her age reflects her veteran status on the show, polished, witty, and fully aware of how to keep a storyline moving while looking effortlessly unbothered.

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan – 60

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charrisse Jackson-Jordan (@1charrisse)

Charrisse was born July 16, 1965, which makes her 60.

As one of the original faces of Potomac’s social circle, Charrisse brings a classic society energy that feels very rooted in long-standing friendships, history, and status.

Karen Huger – 62

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Huger (@officialkarenhuger)

Karen was born May 3, 1963, making her 62.

The Grande Dame’s age aligns perfectly with her commanding presence. She carries herself with that seasoned confidence, always stepping into scenes like she’s hosting both the event and the narrative.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.