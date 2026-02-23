Erm, so apparently Shane Dawson has auditioned for the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race?!

Right, so take this with an absolutely huge pinch of salt, but according to someone from the RuPaul’s Drag Race production team, none other than Shane Dawson has auditioned for the next season of the show.

In a post submitted to the RuPaul’s Drag Race subreddit over the weekend, someone claimed: “I CANNOT SAY WHAT PART OF PRODUCTION I WORK IN BUT HOLY F*CK SHANE DAWSON HAS SUBMITTED AN AUDITION TAPE FOR S19 OF DRAG RACE. I HOPE IT GETS LEAKED THIS IS SO F*CKING FUNNY YALL.”

big things happening on reddit y’all pic.twitter.com/HtWUEKTZ1c — $eif #TEAMDARLENE #TEAMMYKI #TEAMJUICY (@seifxr) February 22, 2026



However, the subreddit is known for having deliberate fake posts about casting, and so far there has been zero verification or evidence that Shane Dawson actually has auditioned for the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which would start filming about halfway though this year.

Shane has previously been quite involved in the Drag Race community, and was allegedly invited to take part in the season 10 Social Media Kings makeover challenge.

Someone tweeted in 2018: “But why isn’t @shanedawson on the next episode of @RuPaul drag race thooooo.”

He responded: “I was asked! But I didn’t do it because of my body issues.”

Earlier in 2014, Shane was given a full drag makeover on YouTube by Drag Race star William Belli.

During the video William asked Shane about his sexuality, with Shane later saying that his questioning was a major personal turning point for him which led to him coming out as bisexual in 2015.

So, whilst it’s most likely to just be a wild rumour, can you imagine if he actually got cast? I would be shook to my core.

