All the tell-tale signs Vic and Christine are still together after Love Is Blind

Vic and Christine are the couple we’re all hoping makes it past the altar on Love Is Blind, and luckily, there’s a lot of tell-tale signs they are still together. Although they can’t fully confirm whether they’re still married or not, Vic has already posted a huge clue about Christine.

He shared a picture in a carousel which clearly showed he was wearing a ring on his wedding finger, which he appears to have now removed from the post. He’s been very careful to cover up his hands in all the other pictures so it does seem like it was an accidental post.

Christine, on the other hand, shared a post saying God “has been good this year,” which suggests that perhaps she may have got her happy ending. She only posted the inspiring quote a few weeks ago, and as we all know, Vic is super into his Christian faith, too.

Cast members are told not to leak anything that ruins the show, so that wedding ring could well have been left at home. One of the students at The Ohio State University, where he’s continued to teach, has spoken out on the decades-long professor.

They speculated: “I saw them filming B-roll in Schiller Park last spring. This poor “couple” was there for 5 hours kicking a soccer ball into a dinky net for probably 2 mins of usable footage. I think she [the girl with him] was blonde? They had a white dog with them.”

Christine and Vic literally have had zero drama, so why wouldn’t they get married? Another good sign is one of his mutuals said, “I know someone who works there and asked if they knew him and the response was “I DO know him. I thought he was married!”

They’re almost being too private on socials, as though they’re hiding something, while Christine basically spoke for both her and Vic when breaking their silence on why they didn’t go to Cabo. Christine was also pictured on a wine outing, which did sort of look like a date…

Oh, and it definitely looks like Vic is the guy she’s on the date with, because it looks like you can see his body and arms sitting across from her in the second picture, where you can see the ‘Happy Birthday’ cocktail. And I’m pretty sure those flowers must be from him!

