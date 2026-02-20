Erm, allegedly this is shocking real reason Seung-il ghosted Kim Min-gee after Single’s Inferno

It was shocking to find out during the Single’s Inferno reunion that Seung-il had ghosted Kim Min-gee, and now we might allegedly know why he did.

A fan account has claimed that he had already started developing feels for someone he met before the show when he auditioned for Single’s Inferno. According to the account, the woman was then hospitalised just before he went on the show, with them claiming that’s why “it looked like he wasn’t really interested in anyone in the show.”

Seungil’s alleged fan account posted why he ghosted Mingee after the show ! P:s: He has a girlfriend!!!!#singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/sJJ1PKTm5h — Single Inferno s5 (@kdramahotgists) February 20, 2026



The account then claims that when he feels stressed he will “go quiet and disappear” for a while, claiming that’s why Seung-il ghosted Min-gee after Single’s Inferno. It added: “It wasn’t because he’s a bad person, but because his side had complicated situations and he was stressed.”

I have no idea how this account appears to know Seung-il, however they rather cryptically explained: “If you ask how I know all of this, it’s because I’m an important part of this story. Actually, he already dropped many hints on his Instagram through the songs he posted a long time ago — until now, especially the latest one. You all just didn’t notice.”

The account also addressed questions about why Seung-il joined Single’s Inferno if he wasn’t single at the time.

It clarified: “The truth is that at the time he applied to join the show, he was completely single and had not met that girl yet. When he went for casting, that was when he met her.” According to the account, Seung-il and the woman he met before the show “still love each other” after the show.

The account then defended Seung-il for his behaviour towards Min-gee, writing: “He was indeed wrong for using silence in a situation he could not handle.

“He was only 24 when filming the show and had just stepped into adulthood for only a few years. So his maturity was very very poor, and it hurt other people so much because of his bad habit.

“(His face looks older than his age, so people often forget that he had graduated from university only two to three years earlier.)”

We currently have absolutely no evidence that anything the fan account has claimed about Seung-il meeting another woman and falling in love with her before the show is true.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Seung-il for comment.

