Everything we know about Jessica’s previous marriage before she went on Love Is Blind

Jessica revealed she went through a “very long and painful” divorce before going on Love Is Blind. She ended up getting engaged to Chris, and credited her past relationships as to how she is so level-headed, telling Tudum she’s “spent a lot of time working on herself”.

She said: “I have this sense of self now that I didn’t before. Of course, what he [Chris] said hurt my feelings, but I know he’s wrong. I know who I am, and I know where my worth lies. I have a lot of security in who I am — regardless of money, my house, or anything superficial.”

Looking at Jessica’s social media, she’s left a lot of pictures with her ex-partner. She also left up some photos of her wedding day, but only in tributes to her parents on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, where it’s quite clear she’s wearing a white wedding dress.

It appears Jessica and her ex would go to music events with their friends, see in the New Year together, and appeared to be a couple back in 2016. They would often dress up for Halloween together and stayed a couple until around 2019, when they were last pictured.

He was there to celebrate her last graduation to become an infectious diseases physician, while they both looked after a dog together. In one post, Jessica wrote, “Just watching Daddy mow,” where you can see their dog looking at her now-ex out the window.

Her ex-husband is no longer tagged in any of their pics, although she’s left them up on socials. At one point in July 2019, Jessica and her ex posed for couple photos together, where you can see them holding hands and smiling at each other. He is not tagged in them.

