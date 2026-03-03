Um, there’s serious off-screen drama happening between Below Deck’s Daisy, Jenna and Ellie

Daisy Kelliher and Jenna Woudberg appear to be having some major off-screen Below Deck drama after the chief stew decided to let Jenna keep her position as a second stew. Ellie Dubaich is now involved, because she feels she’s the “most experienced person” onboard.

Basically, Daisy shared a statement on her Instagram Story clearing a few things up. She wrote: “I’ve seen some stuff online regarding Jenna’s position on Katina. Jenna’s position was never threatened. It’s not always about experience, it’s about many other things.”

Revealing she “doesn’t know how this person knows what the other crew’s experience is,” Daisy added: “Being a team player, adaptability, ability… I can go on. Jenna was a strong stew from the beginning and continued to show strength, despite what changes were happening.”

She then added how Jenna was “staying where she was” before explaining that she decides the positions in the interior, with the captain’s blessing. “I also have opinions on that person having a choice on coming into the galley or interior but I’ll leave that for now.”

Jenna shared Daisy’s statement and gave her own take: “Also want to add my 5 cents… This person thinks she did me a favour letting me keep my position when the reality is, she had exactly two options: Galley hand or no gig at all. Thanks for ‘gracing’ us.”

She then added how she “wasn’t exactly holding a vacancy sign,” while Ellie has now shared her own statement. She said that she was “on her way to becoming second stew” as she “has the most experience,” which would mean Jenna could keep her position, too.

Ellie explained how “not everyone was appreciative that she took one for the team” but then said she isn’t referring to Daisy. “I was happy to switch to a different job. Two interior members got to keep their jobs/positions due to that switch and I’m glad,” she wrote.

Daisy told Reality Shrine how viewers see a “good friendship with me and Jenna,” and that, while she’s a lot younger than her, they got matching tattoos. She said: “She’s got a mature head on her and she’s just a fun person to be around and she’s a good support to me.”

