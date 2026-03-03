Every single very problematic thing Love Is Blind Ohio cast have done outside the show

The Love Is Blind Ohio cast might be causing chaos on the show, but they’ve been involved in plenty of off-screen controversies both before and after the show, so let’s find out what they all are.

Alex

Whilst Alex’s claims aren’t exactly adding up on Love Is Blind, one thing that certainly is is his political views, as even on the show he admitted that he would have voted for Donald Trump if he did vote.

Alex also follows Donald Trump on Instagram as well as Joe Rogan himself and his podcast account, which isn’t too unsurprising.

He also follows a really delightful account called Toxic Hood Boys, which is almost identical to the as equally awful Toxic Bro Code account that Chris follows.

On Toxic Hood Boys, there are thousands of memes that all revolve around women and relationships in a pretty unsavoury manner. One meme says: “Long distance relationships are very peaceful, you’ll just text your partner ‘I wish you were here’ then go out and cheat in peace.”

He also follows Grant Godwin, who goes by the username, The Typical Liberal. But, as you’ve probably guessed his account is aimed at mocking liberals.

The account focuses a lot currently on promoting the actions of ICE, as well as criticising Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance and supporting the work of Charlie Kirk.

Brittany

A shocking resurfaced video seemingly shows Love Is Blind cast member Brittany and her father mocking Asian accents whilst singing about the “kung flu.”

The video was originally posted in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was found on her father’s Instagram account.

During the video, Daryl Wicker, a music and content producer who Love Is Blind viewers met on Love Is Blind when Brittany introduced Devonta to her parents, is seen primarily singing.

However, Brittany also starts singing as well, with the two singing about “kung flu” in a mocking stereotypical Asian accent.

It seems to be a song that her father made up on the spot, as they sing about “can’t be next to you, you stay there you fool, got nothing to do all because of kung flu.”

In 2020, President Donald Trump called COVID-19, “kung flu” according to the BBC, with violence against Asians increasing as a result of the pandemic. The video has since been deleted from the Instagram account and from Reddit.

Chris

His ex has also claimed that he was problematic whilst the pair were together and has been speaking out about their relationship online.

Marta previously claimed that she’d been dating Chris in the lead-up to him going on Love Is Blind, claiming: “We actually started dating before he went on the show, and then I continued dating him after…”

She continued, alleging: “Let me introduce you to my ex-boyfriend: Chris. He claims he’s 5’8, but I’m not here to argue with delusions. Are you in the market for a short white guy who is a walking red flag, and thinks he’s god’s gift because he owns two pairs of designer sneakers?

“Then step right up, cuz Chris is your man. Features include: Horrendous communication skills, will ghost you mid-sentence and reappear like nothing happened.”

And now Chris’ alleged ex girlfriend has appeared on the Reality Steve podcast, and shared a disturbing voicemail she claims is from him. For context, she says this was before Thanksgiving and at the time he’d been repeatedly calling her but she wasn’t picking up, so his message went to voicemail.

The alleged voicemail from Chris said: “This is interesting, shall I leave a message. I just spend $900 at dinner tonight, and it’s so funny like do you trust people you’re with or not, like you hang out with random b*tches, and it’s like yeah I do that all the time but how much do you trust them?

“It’s like, oh you never know. I’ll be safe tonight, call me back when you want, go f*ck yourself, you might be blocked I don’t know.”

Devonta

Devonta has also been accused of not being great in his previous relationship, as his ex girlfriend posted a huge statement on her Instagram.

A woman claiming to be Devonta’s ex-girlfriend has shared a scathing statement online, and even shared photos of their former relationship. She claimed that she introduced him to her children while he was “living a life with someone else” on Love Is Blind.

She spoke out about a week ago, after finding out Devonta had gone onto the show to find a wife. He’s now engaged to Brittany on there, and it looks like his alleged ex-girlfriend has had enough, claiming they began dating in July before they split up in December.

The woman, called Taylor Carr, wrote on February 25th: “I love seeing you post about being with someone new already. Or is it new? You fed me nothing but lies about how you had to work all of the time, or whatever excuse you could come up with.”

“My intuition never lied to me. But you sure did. I’m disgusted that I let you into my home and around my children just to find out that you were living another life with someone else. You’re the definition of ick,” she wrote on Instagram, along with photos of them together.

Taylor claimed that Devonta “told her things about the show and who they would end up with,” and how he apparently didn’t end up with Brittany because he “moved to Arizona and put himself on dating apps.” She described him as a “liar, cheater and a really good talker.”

Devonta then told Reality Shrine: “This is the girl who keeps running her mouth about me the one who texted me over 200 times in three days begging for me back. She is a miserable single mom who works at Chilis and thought I was her out, she should work on herself.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Chris, Devonta and Brittany for comment.

