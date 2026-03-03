Wait, it looks like Bri from Love Is Blind’s LinkedIn profile picture is entirely just AI?!

Okay, be honest. The second you finished binging Love Is Blind season 10, you absolutely ended up deep-diving everyone’s Instagram… and then somehow landed on LinkedIn because we are nothing if not thorough in the Love Is Blind fandom.

And when it comes to Brianna ‘Bri’ McNees? It’s her LinkedIn profile picture that has the girls talking.

The lighting is flawless. The skin is glassy. The hair is giving luxury blowout. It almost looks… too perfect. So naturally, the question popped up… Is Bri’s corporate headshot actually AI?

AI gives it’s take on Bri’s profile pic

So here’s where it gets interesting. A scan for Google’s SynthID watermark, that’s the digital tag Google uses to identify images made with its AI tools, didn’t flag anything.

Google itself says that just because SynthID isn’t detected, that doesn’t mean the image wasn’t created with AI, it simply means it wasn’t made using Google’s AI tools that embed that watermark. Other AI platforms don’t necessarily leave a detectable trace.

Looking at Bri‘s photo itself, we can see why people are side-eyeing it. The skin is ultra-smooth. The lighting is perfectly even. The background blur is almost suspiciously clean and dreamy. It has that “corporate but make it influencer” energy.

But here’s the thing… high-end professional headshots can look like this, too. Especially in 2026, when photographers are basically wizards with retouching. The hair strands look natural. The leather jacket texture checks out. The eye reflections are believable.

Bri’s LinkedIn photo looks extremely polished, with smooth skin and perfectly balanced lighting that make it feel AI-adjacent. But there are no obvious glitches or telltale signs that prove it was generated. It’s suspiciously flawless, but it could just as easily be a professionally shot and heavily retouched headshot, according to ChatGPT.

It’s polished. It’s pristine. It could be AI. But, it could also just be a very good, very edited professional photo!

What is Bri from Love Is Blind’s job?

Now let’s talk career, because Miss Bri is not playing around.

According to her LinkedIn, Bri works as a Senior Merchant at Bath & Body Works in the Columbus, Ohio area. And this isn’t a random title she picked up last week, she’s been with the company for years, working her way up through multiple merchant roles.

For anyone wondering what a senior merchant actually does: think big decisions. Product categories. Trend forecasting. Sales strategy. Basically, she helps decide what ends up on shelves and what makes you impulse-buy three candles you absolutely did not need.

Before Bath & Body Works, she had roles at Meijer and Target in merchandise planning and buying. So yes, she’s very much a retail strategy girlie.

Education-wise, she graduated from the University of Michigan with a BA in Psychology and Sociology, and also completed a summer business program at Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management.

Bri gives ambitious. She gives organised. She gives “my five-year plan is colour-coded.” Whether it was her relationship timeline or her career, she’s clearly someone who likes clarity and direction.

So is her LinkedIn profile picture AI? Maybe. Is she a corporate baddie with a very real, very established career? Absolutely.

And if she did use AI for her headshot? Honestly… kind of iconic.

