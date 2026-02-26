Bri reveals the exact moment she knew she couldn’t get married to Connor on Love Is Blind

Bri has revealed the exact moment she knew she wouldn’t be able to get married to Connor ahead of their Love Is Blind wedding, resulting in them calling the whole thing off.

During the show Bri explains that she simply doesn’t feel like she’s the best version of herself and is unsure as to whether Connor is the “whole package.”

However in a new interview with Tudum, Bri has opened up about the actual moment when everything became too overwhelming for her and she knew she had to call things off with Connor and leave Love Is Blind.

She explained: “I kept feeling like I was putting on something that wasn’t me — like the dress, the ring, everything. The more that I went through stuff, I was hoping for those moments to really change my mind, [but] they never did.”

Prior to her wedding dress fitting, Bri said she had a conversation with Connor about the day, telling him it was a “make or break moment.”

Things quickly went upside down during the dress fitting, as she explained: “I had a gigantic menty b after the wedding dresses. I took that dress off and I hyperventilated in a corner with my mom, and I was like, ‘I can’t do this.’ That’s when I went home to Connor and was like, ‘We’ve got to really reconsider how far we’re going to take this.’”

The two also both felt like the wedding they would have had on Love Is Blind wasn’t the one they’d envisioned, with Bri saying: “I didn’t feel like this was the ideal state [for the wedding]. Connor was like, ‘I want to get you that ring that you described in the pods and propose to you again,’ because he got the last pick [of rings].

“I wanted to go to SoHo in New York for a girls’ trip, try on all the dresses in tears, and be like, ‘This is it.’ We envisioned having this big celebration with our friends and our family. It was feeling very forced.”

Connor understandably didn’t cope too well with the news, saying he had a “small panic attack” when Bri told him the wedding was off.

“It was definitely weird to hear that she wasn’t ready. It sucked in the moment because it felt like everything we had been working on for about five, five and a half weeks was coming to an end.”

