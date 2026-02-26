The Love Is Blind Ohio couples have had us hooked since the pods. All kinds of romances have been blossoming, controversial political opinions emerging and hilarious dads introduced on-screen.

So far, the reality show has clear-cut “winners” in some people’s eyes, and let’s just say “less liked” participants in others. Luckily for Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth, everyone’s rooting for them.

So, do Amber and Jordan get married on Love Is Blind? Let’s get into how their relationship pans out post-show…

Everyone’s backing Amber and Jordan

When Jordan told Amber he hasn’t eaten all day cause he was anxious and she went and gave him a hug. Uhggg #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/tSeGdwD9tu — 🌻 Peaches 🌻 (@Iam_Wynona) February 25, 2026

Regardless of whether they fell for each other, since Jordan and Amber arrived on our screens, it’s safe to say people have pretty much fallen in love with them.

Individually, they’re bringing positive vibes to Love Is Blind, with Jordan being dubbed “the life of the party” and Amber coming through with wholesome energy.

She’s a mom, and, as viewers, we get taken along for the journey of seeing Jordan reevaluate his “dealbreakers” in a relationship (one of which used to be being with someone who has kids) and their love story blossoms.

So, do they get married on Love Is Blind?

According to the Reality Receipts podcast, yes. Jordan and Amber allegedly got married on Love Is Blind.

We’ll all have to wait to see their wedding day play out, but it pretty much seems that they’re set to get the fairytale they were after during season 10.

Until, that is… they apparently don’t?! According to Reality Receipts, despite Jordan and Amber tying the knot, things don’t work out.

Everything is seemingly set to be revealed at the reunion. But, there are some alleged juicy details… Amber apparently came home one day, and Jordan had already packed all his things… but again, this is currently purely speculation from Reality Receipts.

Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything, but it’s said that the two were married for three months before getting a full-blown divorce.

