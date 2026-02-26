Love Is Blind’s Devonta really wants a prenup, so here’s how rich he and Brittany are

Devonta is completely obsessed with getting a prenup when it comes to his marriage with Brittany, and now I must know how rich the Love Is Blind couple really are. He works as a loan officer helping people with their mortgages, while Brittany is a registered nurse.

Brittany said: “I have years of High Risk OB and Labor and Delivery nursing experience. I love what I do and being able to be a part of such a special moment in people’s lives!” Nurses with her speciality typically can make anything upwards of 82K up to $148K in Ohio.

As for Devonta, someone who works as a loan officer in Ohio usually makes $66K, which can go up to $84K. So if anything, Brittany should be the one wanting a prenup. He denied that wanting one makes him a quitter, admitting he saved the convo until the last min.

He was really nervous about Brittany’s spending habits, even though she showed him the lash studio that she built for herself at home, as she’s also an aesthetician. He told her: “I know the sacrifices that I’ve made to get to where I’m at. I don’t ever want to lose that, or half.”

As for Devonta’s life and how bougie you’d expect it to be, he goes to Grass Clippings Golf Club in Arizona, which is $45 to $87 for the 18-hole green fees, which is cheaper than a lot of competitors. He also makes a lot of money on the side capturing weddings and photography.

He’s even been asked to take photos for NBA teams and real estate teams. Photographers in Ohio can make around $40K a year, which means Devonta really could be raking it in, while Brittany’s advanced aesthetician side hustle could be making her around $50K annually.

