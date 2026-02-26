People aren’t convinced they’ll last, so do Brittany and Devonta get married on Love Is Blind?

It's been a rocky road for these two

Brittany and Devonta are one of the main Love Is Blind season 10 couples who’ve been getting some serious screen time. Of all the Ohio participants, these two have had their fair share of ups and downs, and we’ve been witnesses to all of it.

Thanks to Brittany and Devonta’s rollercoaster romance, people are seriously invested in whether these two are going to make it down the aisle. So, let’s get into it. Do they get married on Love Is Blind? And, more importantly, do they make their relationship last?

Brittany and Devonta have people confused

Love Is Blind often comes with some confusion. The couples get engaged without ever seeing one another, so, naturally, there are some awkward-looking scenes and teething problems as romances develop.

However, Brittany and Devonta‘s relationship has some viewers baffled as they aren’t convinced they’re meant to be.

A ton of people have been taking to X (Twitter) to say: “I forgot what Devonta does for a living, but I wish he would just say he wants a prenup because he doesn’t actually want to get or stay married to Brittany. Like, please quit playing in this woman’s face & get off our screens.”

Another wrote: “Also, I love Brittany, but wake up girl. Devonta does not want you. This man emphatically agreed with her when Brittany said she knew he was not the type to gush over her.”

Apparently, Devonta doesn’t seem that into Brittany ands she’s the only one not seeing it, per people’s tweets.

Do Brittany and Devonta get married on Love Is Blind?

Although a lot of folks aren’t buying Brittany and Devonta’s relationship, that hasn’t stopped them from moving through the Love Is Blind process.

It might’ve made for tough viewing for some Redditors, but these two really gave love a shot.

In the end, though, it turns out they didn’t make it to the altar, per Reality Receipts.

A spoiler video spills the tea on some of the show’s couples, Brittany and Devonta included.

Allegedly, the two don’t make it down the aisle, and it kinda checks out given how shaky their relationship has been and how Devonta told Brittany’s dad that he only ever wanted to marry once in his life.

By the looks of things, Devonta’s IG is now deactivated. But, in terms of a post-show update on Brittany, she may not have bagged a husband, but she seems to have come out of Love Is Blind with a solid group of girlfriends!

