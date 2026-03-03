Who is Rob Rausch’s mystery new girlfriend? He’s been soft-launching their relationship

Rob Rausch just played a really good game on The Traitors US, and now he’s got one more thing to announce other than the fact he lied to his co-stars the entire time: a new girlfriend. He’s been soft-launching their relationship for a few weeks, and I need to know who it is.

During The Traitors reunion, Rob revealed he’d been in a relationship for two months, even though there were loads of rumours he had undeniable chemistry with Maura Higgins. They started dating in December, and he’s even been doing a woodworking project for her.

Rob told GQ that he was looking for a “nice girl that hasn’t watched TV too much” and would be happy to live on a “a nice farm, maybe [have] some kids running around”. He also said he “wants to have a quiet life,” and hopefully, she shares his love for snakes.

They were spotted hanging out in Kansas City, and a Deuxmoi tipster revealed he “was spotted at Woodside (a members’ club)…with the girl he is here visiting.” Another source confirmed it’s his girlfriend, as he “introduced her to my friend in [Kansas City] as such!”

A source told Deuxmoi his “girlfriend is very private, she’s not an influencer or model [and] can confirm she lives in KC,” while another said “Rob was at a coffee shop in Kansas City Monday morning – Blip Roasters in the West Bottoms with said girl he’s been seen with.”

It’s believed the mystery girl is Chloe Chen, as she was in a video about The Traitors and she lives in KC, along with other evidence, such as that he and his sister Lily Rausch follow her Instagram account with 30 followers. She was in a TikTok video that Lily deleted, too.

For now, this is purely just a rumour, but what we do know about the woman in question is that she works as a Kansas City aesthetician. When one person said they’re “rooting for you guys, ” Chloe liked the comment, hinting that the speculation may well just be true.

