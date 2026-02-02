Maura Higgins shares real reason she wasn’t picked as a Traitor after begging to be one

Maura Higgins has shared the real reason why Alan Cummings never chose her as one of The Traitors. She begged him to pick her, but alas, she became one of the faithfuls instead, and we lost out on the chance to see her and Rob Rausch spend more time together.

When Maura done a Q&A on her Instagram Story, someone asked her if she wanted to be a traitor or a faithful. She replied: “A Traitor!!!!!! I BEGGED Alan and told him I’m a fantastic liar. He obviously knew I was lying. FYI, I am a TERRIBLE liar.”

She went on to admit her “face gives away everything,” and there we have it: the reason Alan knew Maura wasn’t cut out to become one of the traitors. We’ve seen Candiace, Rob and Lisa doing an incredible job as the traitors, and now Lisa has been banished from the castle.

She admitted she hadn’t even watched The Traitors before going on the show herself! And when she was filming, Maura said: “It was such a unique experience. I never had a strategy. I was just praying I wouldn’t get murdered so I could wear my next outfit.”

Maura added that the fact she’s still in the show over halfway through the season shocked her. She said: “I’d never watched the show before going in, so I was learning the game day by day (risky I know) the fact that I’m still in it and we’re over halfway blows my mind.”

She was once accused of being one of the traitors for tip-toeing around the castle, to which she gave the iconic response: “I’ll take that as a compliment.” Maura also said that, because she watches a lot of true crime, she believes she can definitely catch The Traitors.

