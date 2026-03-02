Here’s where Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch stand with each other after The Traitors

Maura Higgins and Rob Rausch were the Love Island USA crossover that we never knew we needed on The Traitors. We all thought they were soft-launching a romance, but it turns out they’re just really good friends, or at least they were until he was unveiled as a Traitor.

Obviously, it was a huge shock for Maura to find out her bestie had been lying to her the whole time, but he’s promised to buy her a Birkin bag so she’ll forgive him. And no, they’re not together, especially because Rob has been soft-launching a whole new girlfriend.

Maura told US Weekly: “[When you see me find out Rob is a Traitor], you can clearly see I am in total disbelief. I’m in shock. I don’t think I’ve ever felt like that ever in my life. I genuinely always have something to say, and I just froze. I couldn’t even speak.”

“I kept thinking, ‘I’m waiting for him to say, ‘Joking!’ I genuinely thought, ‘OK, this has gone on too long. Just tell me you’re joking now.’ And he just didn’t say it. And then it finally sunk in, and I was in shock. I just believed he was a Faithful the whole time,” she added.

She now describes Rob as someone who “played a fantastic game” but also is an “incredible liar,” while Rob made out she forgave him. He said, “She took it like a champ, and she said she would have done the same thing, but it was hard because she really trusted me.”

Maura seems cool with him, too. She said: “=I’m not taking it to heart. It’s not real life to me – he was chosen as a Traitor. He’s not allowed to tell anyone, and he played an incredible game, so I can’t be mad at that. I can only be mad at myself.”

She said how it’s her own fault she ended up “trusting the wrong person” before adding: “He told me he’s going to get me a gift, which is going to be a Birkin handbag. So when he gets that, then he’s fully forgiven.” So, there’s some groundwork to do first!

