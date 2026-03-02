All the brutal back and forth between Love Is Blind’s Devonta and his ex-girlfriend Taylor

Devonta has just become famous on Love Is Blind, and his ex-girlfriend has come out to make claims about their former relationship. The girlfriend, called Taylor Carr, has claimed he was “a liar living a life with someone else” after she had introduced him to her children.

Taylor began the drama by making claims online

She recently wrote: “I love seeing you post about being with someone new already. Or is it new? You fed me nothing but lies about how you had to work all of the time, or whatever excuse you could come up with,” adding that he was “living a life with someone else.”

“My intuition never lied to me. But you sure did. I’m disgusted that I let you into my home and around my children just to find out that you were living another life with someone else. You’re the definition of ick,” she wrote on Instagram, along with photos of them together.

Devonta broke his silence on the claims

He’s slammed the accusations and claimed she tried to get back with him multiple times, saying he was her “out” of her job. Devonta told us: “This is the girl who keeps running her mouth about me the one who texted me over 200 times in 3 days begging for me back.”

“She is a miserable single mom who works at Chilis and thought I was her out and every time I tried to leave her, she’d blackmail me. She should really work on herself,” Devonta added. He sent us evidence of texts which appear to show Taylor messaging him multiple times.

He did not appear to give her a response, after she asked him to come back into her life and how she “missed him.” Devonta then made his Instagram profile private, while Taylor decided to go on the Reality Receipts podcast and expose more of their relationship.

Taylor admits she had messaged him

Taylor has since said: “Devonta can degrade me all he wants. But he cheated and lied, not only me but multiple women, and I think he should be held accountable for his actions. He can deflect all he wants and belittle my character, but a cheater is a cheater.”

She told us: “Yeah I did ask for him back multiple times. I have no issue admitting that I did that. I loved him. I really did. But finding out that he was cheating on me with not only one woman but a second woman. I’m sure that would piss anyone off. I didn’t deserve that.”

“My kids didn’t deserve it either. He can claim what he wants about me. My out? I’ve worked my ass off before and after I met him. He was never my out and was never going to be. I don’t need a man to succeed. He won’t bring me down because he got caught,” she added.

She’s now made a video on the drama

Over the weekend, we all thought the drama had died down, but Taylor made another video on their back-and-forth argument. She acknowledged how she saw Devonta’s response to her post, admitting that she “blew the f*** out of his phone”.

She went on to say she “was so in love with him” and how she “thought the world of him”. Taylor said: “I only spoke good things of him until he started treating me differently. It confused me because I didn’t know what I was doing wrong.”

Taylor then added how he “love bombed her” and explained she didn’t need him for his money. She went on to allege how she was never allowed to visit his apartment and would never put a spare key to her place on his keyring, as well as not being affectionate with her.

