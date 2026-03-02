Every single accusation the exes of the Love Is Blind cast have shockingly made about them

The exes of the Love Is Blind have been sharing some shocking alleged information about the men of Love Is Blind, and revealing more about their bad behaviour whilst they were in a relationship with them. There’s been a lot to keep track of, so here’s everything the ex girlfriends have claimed about them.

Chris

Marta Stelmaszyk is claiming she’s resident Love Is Blind red flag Chris’ ex girlfriend, and she’s been speaking out about their relationship online.

Marta previously claimed that she’d been dating Chris in the lead-up to him going on Love Is Blind, claiming: “We actually started dating before he went on the show, and then I continued dating him after…”

She continued, alleging: “Let me introduce you to my ex-boyfriend: Chris. He claims he’s 5’8, but I’m not here to argue with delusions. Are you in the market for a short white guy who is a walking red flag, and thinks he’s god’s gift because he owns two pairs of designer sneakers?

“Then step right up, cuz Chris is your man. Features include: Horrendous communication skills, will ghost you mid-sentence and reappear like nothing happened.”

Chris’ alleged ex girlfriend has appeared on the Reality Steve podcast, and shared a disturbing voicemail she claims is from him. For context, she says this was before Thanksgiving and at the time he’d been repeatedly calling her but she wasn’t picking up, so his message went to voicemail.

The alleged voicemail from Chris said: “This is interesting, shall I leave a message. I just spend $900 at dinner tonight, and it’s so funny like do you trust people you’re with or not, like you hang out with random b*tches, and it’s like yeah I do that all the time but how much do you trust them?

“It’s like, oh you never know. I’ll be safe tonight, call me back when you want, go f*ck yourself, you might be blocked I don’t know.”

Devonta

A woman claiming to be Devonta’s ex-girlfriend has shared a scathing statement online, and even shared photos of their former relationship. She claimed that she introduced him to her children while he was “living a life with someone else” on Love Is Blind.

She spoke out about a week ago, after finding out Devonta had gone onto the show to find a wife. He’s now engaged to Brittany on there, and it looks like his alleged ex-girlfriend has had enough, claiming they began dating in July before they split up in December.

The woman, called Taylor Carr, wrote on February 25th: “I love seeing you post about being with someone new already. Or is it new? You fed me nothing but lies about how you had to work all of the time, or whatever excuse you could come up with.”

“My intuition never lied to me. But you sure did. I’m disgusted that I let you into my home and around my children just to find out that you were living another life with someone else. You’re the definition of ick,” she wrote on Instagram, along with photos of them together.

Taylor claimed that Devonta “told her things about the show and who they would end up with,” and how he apparently didn’t end up with Brittany because he “moved to Arizona and put himself on dating apps.” She described him as a “liar, cheater and a really good talker.”

Devonta then told Reality Shrine: “This is the girl who keeps running her mouth about me the one who texted me over 200 times in 3 days begging for me back. She is a miserable single mom who works at Chilis and thought I was her out, she should work on herself.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Chris and Devonta for comment.

