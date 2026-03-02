Here’s who is secretly feuding after the Love Is Blind season, from the girls to the guys

Right, there’s clearly a divide between the Love Is Blind season ten cast, from the girls to the guys. We all know Chris was the most controversial villain of the Columbus season, while Bri and Priyanka are clearly not in the main girl group formed after the show.

There’s a divide between the Love Is Blind girls

Amber shared a photo with the girls, which included her meeting up with Emma, Brittany, Christine, Rosalyn and Keya, and not the other ladies. In a short video, you can hear the girls say, “Boss b****es, choosing ourselves.” This divide is purely speculation from viewers.

She is following those who weren’t tagged, such as Bri, Priyanka, and Ashley, so it’s not like they seem to really dislike each other. However, this cast meet-up leaves Bri, Priyanka, and Ashley out of the friendship group, so there’s evidence for a feud there.

Someone commented on a post shared by Amber with Jessica with, “YOU understood the assignment. Bri did NOT!” And ouch, because it looks like they’re not friendly with Bri. Looking at who follows who, Brittany doesn’t follow Bri, and vice versa.

To add to the divide, on the same night most of the girlies went for drinks, Priyanka was meeting up with Bri for noodles. Ashley and Priyanka are close, with Priyanka calling her “wifey.” Bri shaded the girls back, saying she “refuses to let anyone make me feel small.”

Chris literally removed himself from the boys

Connor has since said they are not friends, at least “not right now,” in a Cosmopolitan interview. Bri said that, even after he sent her a DM after his split with Jess, she was still “taken by surprise for the switch”. He told US Weekly. “We don’t really talk anymore.”

Bri obviously doesn’t speak to him, and looking at who follows Chris, he’s on good terms with Vic, Jordan, and Mike, who follow him, yet he hasn’t even returned the favour. Awkward. However, the real bros of the season are Alex, Jordan and Connor, who hang out.

