Love Is Blind’s Vic finally reveals why he has such a calm demeanour on the show

Vic has finally given us all the answer we wanted when it comes to his calm demeanour on Love Is Blind. He’s been the most drama-free contestant on the show arguably ever, as he navigates being engaged to Christine after they fell for each other in the pods.

He’s now shared a video of him having a late night phone call with his mum, and actually has her to thank for how calm he is. Vic spoke to her about forgiveness and opened up about how she’s a parent to five children, asking her for advice on how to understand it.

Vic wrote in the comments: “I think my siblings wore her out by the time I came around lol And I think my demeanour comes from her, my siblings, experiences growing up in Brooklyn, and my faith.” He also said he “hopes to have a wife” by the end of the show.

His mum is originally from Grenada, with Vic understanding how wise she is and saying, “Elders know.” He even asked her if it was okay to record their conversation, and when someone told him he’s his “mother’s son,” he agreed with them 100 percent.

Vic’s college students have also said kind words about how he is in real life. It turns out he’s an absolute favourite when it comes to his college students. One of them said: “I took his Public Policy class. He is a true gentleman and a scholar. And a stud.”

Another wrote: “Bro, he’s my Public Policy Analysis professor this semester…” While one college student said: “I’ve know him for over a decade. Dope guy. Smart, calm, genuine. V smart,” while a former work colleague kindly wrote: “ He’s the best!”

Seriously, is there anything wrong with this guy? Someone else said: “He was an ex colleague of mines and honestly, a real solid guy! He’s super smart and intelligent and I honestly enjoyed working with him and engaging with him because he really knew his stuff!”

