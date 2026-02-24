Vic emotionally admits he knew his Love Is Blind relationship with Christine was ‘meant to be’

Vic and Christine are genuinely one of the best couples we’ve ever seen on Love Is Blind, and Vic’s made a rare admission about their relationship in a new interview.

Whilst speaking to the New York Post, Vic explained how important going on the show was for him, explaining that he took an unpaid leave from work, “meaning no salary, no retirement, no health care.” That’s how you know he’s committed.

Vic opened up about his initial reveal with Christine during the Love Is Blind pods, and what he said about her and their relationship is honestly just too wholesome.

He recalled: “Even before those doors opened [to reveal what she looked like], it was like, ‘This connection feels right. It feels like it was meant to be.’ So it was just like, ‘Yeah, that’s my person, regardless.’”

And we’re just as obsessed with their relationship, something which took Vic by surprise as he felt like his relationship with Christine was “boring” compared to the others.

He admitted: “I was not expecting that sort of reaction. Because I feel like [we were] … I would use the term ‘boring’ in the sense that I feel like viewership and the public want more chaos.”

Vic has also had a huge surge in followers since the show started, as he explained it’s something he’s currently praying for advice about.

He continued: “It’s something I’m actually praying on right now in terms of, alright how do you steward this? Why is this happening and what am I supposed to do with it?

“I’ve gotten some who’ve said, ‘I appreciate how you represent black men in terms of your vulnerability, your openness and how you comported yourself.’”

He added: “I’ve gotten comments about faith. They’re like, ‘In a world where we shy away from talking about these things, it can be normalized and it doesn’t mean you’re holier than thou.’”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.