There’s a theory Amber is ‘faking’ her feelings towards Jordan for Love Is Blind cameras

Amber is apparently faking her feelings towards Jordan for the Love Is Blind cameras, according to some viewers. While some people think she’s not able to fully express her emotions due to rumoured Botox, there’s a theory going round about her true feelings.

It was the reaction of her face to seeing Jordan for the first time, and some people thought she was disappointed. Before the curtain closed, she had another look back. One person said: “I don’t think she is feeling it at all during the reveal. I think she’s faking it.”

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Casino.ca: “Amber and Jordan’s initial reveal was a sign of things to come. Amber’s disappointment at Jordan’s looks was apparent from the start, as she’d lean away from him, pull her hand out of his hand.”

They added that she also “looked look away from him often” and said: “Now, it would appear that Amber is trying to make the most of a bad situation, and she doesn’t squirm or step away when Jordan rubs her back, but she doesn’t reciprocate his affection either.”

“There’s no reason to believe that Amber is at all attracted to Jordan, although she is still fond of his character, and is happy when she is beside him, just not too close,” Inbaal added, which has only fuelled the swirling speculation about whether Amber likes him.

However, there’s also talk of how Amber may not have been super happy with the first reveal, but is developing a love for him as she gets to know him. “I think she wasn’t thrilled at the first sight, but as you keep watching, you can feel her love for him,” said a viewer.

Reality Shrine has contacted Amber for comment.

