Kim Min-gee finally addresses *that* unrecognisable picture of herself before Single’s Inferno

Kim Min-gee has finally addressed the shocking picture of her before Single’s Inferno, where she genuinely looks unrecognisable.

In the picture of Kim Ming-gee she’s seen looking very different, with some speculating that she’s also had jaw surgery to set her jaw back, alongside chin surgery to make her chin come forward, as well as a lower blepharoplasty, which is a surgery on your eyelids.

However, others have pointed out that getting even basic orthodontic work such as braces can drastically change the appearance of your face without having any surgery done, and if Kim Min-gee was going through puberty when she got braces that would also affect her appearance.

During a new interview, Kim Min-gee directly addressed the picture, confirming it was of her but denying that she had any major plastic surgery prior to Single’s Inferno.

She claimed: “I really did not do surgery. When I see that picture, I also get shocked. What happened was it was taken right after I got braces, so my mouth was protruding a lot. Of course, no one gets prettier with just braces. I also got fillers. I didn’t know I would get this pretty with just braces and fillers either.”

