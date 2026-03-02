From MAGA to liberal: All the different political views of the Love Is Blind cast revealed

The actions of the men on this season of Love Is Blind has been a hot topic, but what about the political views of the cast? Whilst some like Jessica have been very open about where they stand, others (we’re looking at you Chris) were very quiet on the topic…

Luckily, we’ve gone through who they follow on Instagram to determine the political views of the Love Is Blind cast, so strap in and prepare to be not that surprised.

Jessica

Jessica wasn’t shy about talking about her liberal views on Love Is Blind, and it was a main topic of conversation between her and Chris, which makes it even more baffling he never mentioned that he supports right wing politics.

On her Instagram Jessica follows very progressive accounts such as ACLU and ICEwatch, and recently discussed Chris confronting her about her views during the show, something that wasn’t shown in the final edit.

She told Swooon: “When it comes to how she presents herself in and out of the pods, Jessica explained, “Something I always ask very, very early on, and have gotten s**t for asking it so early on, is, ‘Did you vote for Trump? Are you a Trump supporter?’

“That is something that has been steadfast for me. I just know how I feel about human rights and the things that are important to me. I can’t control if people told the truth or not.”

She recalled that Chris has told her she was “so liberal” prior to their conversation on the couch, adding: “It felt like he was just looking for something and then landed on the whole physical thing.”

Emma

Emma is also more liberal and is a registered democrat, alongside following figures such as Kamala Harris on Instagram.

Chris

Whilst Jessica was very liberal in her views, Chris follows at least 11 accounts on Instagram which would be considered as more right wing. He follows Donald Trump, Jedediah Bila who is the former host of The View and promotes “trad wife” content. He also follows Ivanka Trump, Libs of TikTok, Emily Saves America, Valentina Gomez, Toxic Bro Code, Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.

Alex

Much like Chris, Alex also follows Donald Trump on Instagram as well as Joe Rogan himself and his podcast account, which isn’t too unsurprising.

He also follows a really delightful account called Toxic Hood Boys, which is almost identical to the as equally awful Toxic Bro Code account that Chris follows.

On Toxic Hood Boys, there are thousands of memes that all revolve around women and relationships in a pretty unsavoury manner. One meme says: “Long distance relationships are very peaceful, you’ll just text your partner ‘I wish you were here’ then go out and cheat in peace.”

He also follows Grant Godwin, who goes by the username, The Typical Liberal. But, as you’ve probably guessed his account is aimed at mocking liberals.

The account focuses a lot currently on promoting the actions of ICE, as well as criticising Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance and supporting the work of Charlie Kirk.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.