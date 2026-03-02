Body language expert reveals whether Alex has been lying on Love Is Blind

You know the conversation on Love Is Blind where Ashley confronted Alex? Well, it turns out he could be withholding information that Priyanka is in on, according to a body language expert who revealed he is “definitely holding something back” in the scene.

Inbaal Honigman, Celebrity Body Language Expert, and Tarot Card Reader, told Reality Shrine via Casino.ca: “Alex is definitely holding something back, and moreover, he knows he’s holding something back. This is a deliberate reimagining of the truth, not accidental.”

They claimed Alex is “withholding info on purpose” and, that his right arm, which is situated between Alex and Ashley, is carefully positioned to cover his body, which is a defensive gesture. He’s using the same hand to hold his drink, which is an extra layer of defence.

At the same time, he uses his left hand to gesticulate towards Ashley, while looking directly at her. “These moves show that Alex is on the attack, trying to make himself bigger by using large movements and staring her down, and this way he expects to ‘win,'” they said.

And apparently, Priyanka is aware Alex is lying, too. Inbaal said: “Priyanka knows more than Ashley, too. Her tightly closed, clutched mouth indicates that she’s got more to say, but she’s keeping it to herself. She has more info, which she is not revealing.”

“An astonished widening of her eyes and a disbelieving, tight smile that Priyanka flashes both suggest that she knows that Alex is dishonest about some details. When Priyanka leaves, Alex turns towards Ashley, more comfortable speaking with her,” they continued.

It’s believed that, because Alex uses the intimidating big hands and big expressions body language to “try and fend off further questions”, and when he does answer the odd query, he basically is saying, “I don’t care and nor should you”. He doesn’t want to share any more info.

