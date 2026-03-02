A thorough investigation into whether Alex secretly wears a hair piece on Love Is Blind

There are few things we know to be true about Alex on Love Is Blind. One is that he has an unbelievably varied employment history, and the second is that he seems to be prone to telling some (or a lot) of lies. But one question still remains after the most recent drop of Love Is Blind episodes, what’s going on with his hair?!

Now truthfully I hadn’t actually noticed this until I’d seen some other discuss it online, but it’s especially prevalent during episode 10 of Love Is Blind when he’s being grilled by Priyanka and Ashley.

There’s a section of his hair at the front that seems to be a lot lighter in colour and overall seems quite separate from the rest of his hair, leading people to wonder whether it’s actually a hair piece that’s been attached.

Someone got a picture of Alex when he was younger compared to now and whilst his hairline does look quite different, I do feel like you can start to see the beginnings of his separate frontal patch of hair.

Comparing these two pictures I can safely say that I don’t think Alex is wearing a hair piece, but I do think he’s starting to bald around his temples which has made his front patch of hair all the more prominent.

As for why it’s a lighter colour I truly couldn’t tell you, maybe it’s just from the sun or who knows perhaps he gets it dyed every so often for the vibes. A genius commented that perhaps it’s lighter because he wears caps so much and it’s the only bit that gets exposed through the cut in the front and genuinely that is the most convincing pitch I’ve heard thus far.

So, in summation Alex from Love Is Blind does not wear a wig or a toupee or a hair piece, but he’s definitely deliberately styling his hair to try and cover up his receding hairline.

