Alex reveals if he actually has a job after calling himself a ‘nomad’ on Love Is Blind

Throughout Love Is Blind, Alex has been very vague about his job status and just keeps saying that he’s “flexible” and a “nomad.” Whatever that means.

He boasted in Cabo that he could have any job he wanted, but does he he actually have one at the moment?

Well, the Love Is Blind star finally clarified his current job status to Us Weekly, although with even Chris admitting it’s “confusing” to him too I don’t know how we’re supposed to figure out what’s going on.

He explained his job history and it does actually sound like he’s tried almost every job out there.

Alex revealed: “I worked at Merrill Lynch, after soccer ended, in Denver, went to Chicago, worked for a Canadian bank there called BMO for three years. COVID ended my career and gave me a severance package, which led me to traveling the world at a time where travel was difficult.

“I went to Australia. I took the severance package, and then I got jobs out there. I worked as a fisherman in the middle of Northern Territory, Australia, randomly. I got a job running a gym in Australia, and then I got a job as a casino dealer out there.

“I came back to the States because there was a wedding I was supposed to be in, which was fantastic. I enjoyed it. I tried to figure out what I wanted to do next, and it just continues to roll. So it’s ‘Hey, go down to Florida next and do this, and then go to Arizona and do this.’”

He added: “How to explain that to somebody for a marriage without trauma dumping is borderline impossible. So that was my best attempt at it.”

He also added that he no longer lives in Ohio, which let’s all pray means that him and Ashley are no longer together because I don’t know how more of them I can take.

