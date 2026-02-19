Here’s where all of the Love Is Blind cast went to university, and what they studied

The Love Is Blind cast lived quite the lives before the pods, with many of them having gone to university. Alex Henderson, for example, was a soccer player at Wake Forest, and studied something completely different, while Brianna is “proud” of being a university alum.

Alex

Alex went to Purdue University, where he achieved a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and advertising. He is now the director of Digital and Media in the company he works for, where he focuses on financial sales, and no longer plays soccer, which he done for four years.

Brianna

Brianna is a “proud” University of Michigan alumni, where she received a Bachelor of Honours in Psychology and Sociology, Program in Entrepreneurship. She also studied at the Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management.

Connor

Connor went to Ohio University, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Sports Management with a minor in Business. He’s now working as an enterprise account manager, whatever that actually means, which does relate to his degree, to an extent.

Jordan

Jordan has a Bachelor’s in English from Ohio Christian University and Ohio University. He’s now working as an account executive and is described as a “life of the party” type, currently looking for a serious, long-term connection after being single for nine years.

Kevan

Kevan got a marketing degree at Columbus State Community College, so he didn’t travel that far for his studies. He’s now a realtor, so I’m sure it helped that he’s good at trying to sell properties, and even formed connections with both Keya and Tyler.

Mike

With a Bachelor’s in law and society, Mike went to Ramapo College of New Jersey. He’s now working as a vehicle sales manager but is believed to be one of the best baseball players as a former student, as he played for Wood-Ridge Baseball Team in 2010.

Steven

Steven got a Bachelor’s degree at The Ohio State University, and is now working as a financial representative.

Vic

Vic did not stop, because he’s got degrees from John Jay College (CUNY), City University of New York and State University of New York at Old Westbury. He’s now working as a public policy professor, after achieving four degrees in criminal justice, including a PhD.

Brittany

Brittany studied nursing at Mount Carmel College. She secured her Bachelor of Science degree there and is now a nurse focusing on risk OB, labour, and delivery, an industry she has worked in for years, alongside being an advanced aesthetician.

Christine

Christine is a speech language pathologist, following her MA in Speech-Language Pathology from Cleveland State University. She graduated back in May 2019, and now spends most of her free time laying low. Oh, and going on Love Is Blind to find a husband!

Emma

Emma went to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and University of Winchester, where she got her Bachelor of Business Administration. She’s now working in retail merchandising, and is currently working at Abercrombie and Fitch!

Jessica

Jessica is now a dedicated infectious diseases physician, after graduating with a medical degree from the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine. When she’s not busy saving lives, she likes to go out partying and dress up as a drag queen!

