Tyra Banks didn’t join the ANTM doc ‘until the very last minute’, according to Joanie Sprague

'She wasn’t even a part of it'

Tyra Banks being in Netflix’s Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model feels inevitable… she is ANTM.

But according to cycle six icon Joanie Sprague, her presence wasn’t always part of the plan.

In a Q&A on Instagram, Joanie suggested Tyra’s involvement came together super late, which has some side-eyeing everything from the documentary’s tone to what didn’t make the final cut.

Let’s break down what Joanie said, what Whitney Thompson has hinted about the off-camera experience, and what’s actually confirmed…

Joanie lifted the lid on the ANTM doc filming

In her Instagram Stories Q&A, Joanie responded to a fan asking whether the cast knew from the beginning that Tyra would be interviewed.

Her answer was basically, no, she said Tyra “didn’t join until the very last minute,” and that she “wasn’t even a part of it” until suddenly she was.

And Joanie also hinted there was a lot more that could’ve been explored, especially the day-to-day reality of filming and how contestants were treated when cameras weren’t rolling, which makes sense given what other former models have said over the years about the “real” show happening off-screen.

Why Tyra’s “late” interview is believable

Here’s where it gets interesting… the directors have essentially backed up the idea that Tyra wasn’t part of the doc’s earliest stages.

The Los Angeles Times reported that co-director Daniel Sivan said Banks wasn’t invited to be interviewed until well after production began, and that the series wasn’t affiliated with her.

He described her participation as a bonus, not a requirement and noted she eventually agreed to a lengthy sit-down.

Netflix’s Tudum also emphasises that Tyra participated as an interview subject only, with no creative control or input, and that she’s “seeing the footage for the first time” like everyone else.

So while “very last minute” is Joanie’s phrasing, other outlets support the broader point that Tyra’s involvement wasn’t baked in from day one.

Whitney Thompson echoed the same message

Cycle 10 winner Whitney Thompson has also suggested that Tyra Banks’ involvement wasn’t always part of the original vision for Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, and she didn’t hold back in her review, per Us Weekly.

After watching the doc, Whitney shared on Instagram that she felt “a little disappointed,” revealing that when she initially agreed to participate, Tyra “wasn’t even going to be on the show.”

She added that she was surprised the final series leaned more toward a judge-focused narrative rather than centring the contestants’ experiences.

“I would want to hear more from the contestants,” she said, pointing out that the people who actually lived through the ANTM environment should have been more front and centre.

