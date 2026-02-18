Inside Joanie Sprague’s DIY-obsessed life that’s worlds away from America’s Next Top Model

It’s been twenty years since America’s Next Top Model turned a modelling competition into full-blown pop culture chaos, and now Netflix’s new docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model has everyone deep in their feelings.

People are rewatching old clips, debating the most unhinged moments, and finally hearing contestants tell their side of the story.

But while the docuseries takes us straight back to the glossy drama of the early 2000s, Joanie Sprague, cycle six fave forever, is living a very different kind of main-character life these days.

Think power tools, straight-talking DIY content, and a career she literally built with her own hands.

And yes, she’s still funny, still honest, and somehow even more relatable now!

Meet Joanie, ‘Storage Supervisor’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanie Sprague (@joaniesprague)

Joanie’s “Storage Supervisor” bit is her winking reminder that being a one-woman business is basically a thousand jobs in a trench coat.

She’s not just showing up to fix things, she’s also buying supplies, juggling admin, keeping her setup organised, and handling the logistics that make the whole operation run.

It’s the kind of behind-the-scenes reality that makes her content hit as she doesn’t pretend it’s effortless.

From model to carpenter ‘handyma’am’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanie Sprague (@joaniesprague)

For new followers, Joanie’s intro post is the glow-up we love.

She modelled for years, then fell in love with DIY and construction and made it her actual career.

She calls herself a carpenter and handyman, aka “handyma’am,” and her page blends practical tips with humour and personality.

It’s not “I used to be on TV, now look at me.” It’s “I built a whole new life, and I’m obsessed with it.”

The handyman curse…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanie Sprague (@joaniesprague)

Joanie nails the universal tradesperson experience. You come to fix a drawer slide, and suddenly you’re staring at wonky trim, loose flooring, and a door that’s been fighting for its life since 2009…

Her advice is refreshingly professional… mention anything dangerous immediately, but don’t automatically open a whole can of worms if it’s cosmetic and the client doesn’t care.

Her take on Netflix’s ANTM documentary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanie Sprague (@joaniesprague)

Joanie’s documentary reaction is clear and grown-up. She’s glad contestants are speaking up and being listened to, because, in her words, there was “messed up stuff” that happened.

It’s a tonal shift from the era when reality TV was treated like harmless fluff… now, the conversation is about ethics, power dynamics, and what production choices cost real people.

Breaking News: Super glue v CA glue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanie Sprague (@joaniesprague)

Joanie can go from chatting about the documentary to pretending she’s on a breaking news desk explaining glue terminology, and somehow make it all feel totally normal.

Her mini-lesson, “super glue” and CA glue are essentially the same category, and the real difference is usually viscosity and what you need it for.

It’s the Joanie formula. Teach without being preachy, keep it light, and make something nerdy feel oddly entertaining.

‘Little Joanie would be proud’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanie Sprague (@joaniesprague)

In a sweet throwback post, Joanie shares a childhood photo and says she hopes “little Joanie” would be stoked.

It’s not overly sentimental, more like a quiet flex of growth.

She’s not clinging to her ANTM identity. But, she’s honouring it while celebrating the life she built after the cameras.

Creator life, unfiltered

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanie Sprague (@joaniesprague)

Then comes the creator-core honesty, Joanie jokes about posting something she hopes will do well… only for it to flop and trigger unfollows.

It’s funny, sure, but it also shows how she treats content like a real job, one with risks, algorithms, and emotional whiplash!

Brand deals coming through

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanie Sprague (@joaniesprague)

And yes, present-day Joanie isn’t just DIY-ing, she’s getting booked.

In her paid partnership with Carhartt, she’s hyping their fall denim and picks the “Carpenter” style, shouting out details that actually matter for her day-to-day, stretch, utility pockets, and staying comfortable while working in the shop.

It’s influencer life, but grounded in reality, she’s not selling a fantasy; she’s selling something she genuinely uses, with a hammer literally in hand.