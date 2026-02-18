Where is ANTM’s Keenyah Hill now after Tyra Banks apologised to her?

'Boo boo, I am so sorry'

If you watched the new Netflix docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, you probably had at least one “wait… they aired that?!” moment.

One of the most upsetting flashbacks involves cycle four finalist Keenyah Hill and the way the show handled her safety on set.

The docu-series isn’t just serving nostalgia… It’s pulling the curtain back on what contestants say was normalised chaos in the name of “good TV.”

So, after Tyra Banks’ on-camera apology, what’s Keenyah’s life looking like now, and how has she shaped her story beyond the ANTM edit?

Keenyah had an awful experience on ANTM

Keenyah Hill competed on America’s Next Top Model cycle four back in 2005, making it all the way to the final three. She delivered some of the cycle’s most memorable shots, but her time on the show is also remembered for something far darker.

During the South Africa trip, Keenyah said she felt unsafe while filming a photoshoot with a male model who repeatedly crossed her boundaries.

At the time, she was seen as visibly uncomfortable.

In the new Netflix documentary, Tyra Banks directly apologises for how that situation was handled, acknowledging that the responsibility should never have fallen on Keenyah to “manage” the discomfort herself.

Tyra admits the response would, and should, have been different today. It’s part of a broader reckoning in the doc about body-shaming storylines, toxic production pressures and the blurred lines between “good TV” and contestant wellbeing.

Where is Keenyah today?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keenyah // Pose Coach & Model Mentor (@keenyah.hill)

Plot twist! She’s thriving, and she’s very much in her soft-but-powerful era.

Scrolling through her Instagram now feels like stepping into a luxury mood board.

Tropical trips to Bali, golden-hour sunsets in Puerto Vallarta, polished editorial shoots in dramatic black fringe and cowboy hats, she still models, but on her terms.

More importantly, she’s built a whole brand around empowerment.

Keenyah is now a Pose Coach and Model Mentor, running a business called Find Your Light. Her bio literally says she gets aspiring models booked and busy.

The focus? Teaching posing, confidence, body awareness and the kind of on-set presence that casting directors actually notice.

The woman who once felt unsupported on a major set is now creating structured, intentional guidance for other models.

Her content mixes glam with mentorship. One post might be a stunning emerald-green cut-out dress mirror selfie, the next promoting a coaching experience or photoshoot opportunity.

She’s also candid about gratitude and faith, often referencing personal growth and spiritual grounding. And while she shares glimpses of travel and friendships, she keeps her private life fairly contained, a boundary that feels deliberate.

Keenyah’s present-day energy isn’t about rehashing the past. It’s about ownership.

She’s repositioned herself from reality TV contestant to industry mentor, entrepreneur and still-working model. The ANTM documentary may have reignited public interest in her story, but she’s clearly already moved into her next chapter.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.