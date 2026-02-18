The brutal reason Janice Dickinson refused to appear on America’s Next Top Model documentary

This is so in character for her

Janice Dickinson was noticeably missing from the lineup of judges who appeared on the America’s Next Top Model doc, so why didn’t she appear?

Well, a representative for Janice told Cosmopolitan UK: “Janice wasn’t asked to do the Netflix documentary. She looks forward to brutally rebutting Tyra’s rewritten version of events and finally telling her side of the story.” I already know this is going to be juicy.

Janice actually has her own documentary coming out next month with E! called, Dirty Rotten Scandals, with the director of the ANTM Netflix documentary Daniel Sivan addressing it during his interview about her absence with Tudum.

Daniel also addressed why Janice Dickinson didn’t appear in the America’s Next Top Model doc, saying: “We would’ve absolutely loved to interview Janice. She’s bigger than life.

“Unfortunately, she was tied up on another documentary. The beauty of social media today is [that] I am absolutely sure we’ll be hearing all of the sordid comments in the next few weeks. So I personally am staying tuned.”

As for what Miss J Alexander had to say about her absence, he added: “Oh, she’s not going to be a part of the doc? Poor Janice D. Even though I would have loved to hear her retro takes on it as well.”

Nigel Barker savagely commented: “She was a force of nature on that judging panel, bringing an unpredictable energy and raw honesty that was essential to the show’s early DNA. Even though she was only there for the first four cycles, her impact was seismic. She didn’t just participate in the show — she defined an era of it.

“And let’s be real: There’s only one Janice Dickinson. She’s irreplaceable, unforgettable, and utterly singular. Would I have loved to hear her reflections in the doc? Without question. But in some ways, her voice still echoes through every moment she created.”

