Did Emma just accidentally reveal where she stands with Mike after Love Is Blind?!

Emma may have just accidentally spilled the tea on where she stands with Mike after Love Is Blind. They got engaged in the pods and went on the group trip to Mexico with their fellow cast members. Now, she’s using the past tense to describe their engagement.

Although she said she never doubted whether she’d made the right decision, having been in a triangle with Steven, Mike and Connor, Emma has now told People: “In Cabo, we were so unified. I love Mike, and he was so great. He’s a great partner.”

Wait, so she’s just referred to him in past tense?! Looks like there’s trouble in the water for Emma and Mike, and apparently he’s having doubts about her already, according to body language experts who spoke to The Tab, even though they both said they were happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinetic Content (@kineticcontent)

She’s joked on Instagram how they were “only there for the zip line” in Cabo. And despite their different stances on having children in the future, she’s now defending her engagement to Mike. She told Swooon more about her relationship with Mike, in the past tense.

“I really liked all the questions that he asked. He really wanted to get to know me. And we have the same sense of humour, so that was really fun to banter in the pods. I did continue to have those hesitancies, in the back of my mind,” she revealed in an interview.

“But I was like, we can talk about it. We can continue to talk about it, and then hopefully our love grows. I have always said, ‘If he’s the right partner, I would have kids.’ I wanted to see if he could be the right partner as we continued our journey together,” Emma added.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.