Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson previously spoke out about his very traumatic upbringing

He claimed his stepfather would 'lock him in the basement'

During his intense meeting with Ashley’s dad on Love Is Blind, Alex Henderson spoke out about his traumatic upbringing, so let’s find out more about it.

He previously revealed more during his podcast, Play Life Beautifully, where his first guest was his mother. She spoke about his father leaving soon after Alex was born, as well as the problematic behaviour of his stepfather.

His mother Kristen revealed that she and his father met whilst he was on a VISA, which just so happened to expire whilst she was pregnant. She recalled that her parents told her that if she and Alex’s father didn’t get married immediately that “she’d never see him again.”

She then revealed that after he left she never saw him again, with him calling her two weeks after his departure to tell her that he didn’t love her and “couldn’t marry her.”

She then remarried Alex’s stepfather, with Alex recalling that he had an “energy” about him that he “immediately hated.”

Alex was born Alex Henderson but after his mother remarried, his new stepdad wanted to legally adopt Alex. However he asked him to legally change his name to Alec Ferrell, with Alex’s mother agreeing to the name change.

She explained that the name change was made by the courts, saying: “He was adopting you to make it official. I remember when you had that, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not his biological son.’

“But the whole time through the adoption process, I said to you, ‘John is not your dad but we’re going to go through a legal ceremony to become a Ferrell.’”

However, the new marriage didn’t go smoothly for either Kristen or Alex, with her being in constant “fight or flight” whilst he claimed that he stepdad would “lock him in the basement.”

They also explained on the podcast that his stepfather was a Christian scientist and refused to let them celebrate Halloween or go to the doctors for medical treatment as it went against his beliefs.

Kristen and Alex’s stepdad eventually divorced, and six years ago Alex decided to change his name back from Alec to Alex.

He explained his reasoning for reverting back to his birth name later in his podcast, saying: “I want to reclaim what I had. Obviously I do reclaim my birth name, it’s more important for me.

“It’s not even about reclaiming Henderson for my father’s biological last name. It’s what I was born as. This is what I want to build my name off of.

“I don’t want the Ferrell name attached to me. I don’t want something I’ve changed into. I want to reclaim what I had.”

