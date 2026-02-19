Single’s Inferno producers finally reveal why they keep casting Miss Korea contestants

At least eight former pageant queens have been on the show

Single’s Inferno producers are now breaking their silence on why they keep casting Miss Korea contestants, and there’s actually a strategy behind it. Yu Si-eun, Choi Seo-eun, and Jo Min-ji to season five’s Choi Mina Sue, Kim Go-eun, and Park Hee-sun were all in the pageant.

“A common trait among Miss Korea contestants is that they are not afraid of being known. They share a desire to show themselves. Above all, the biggest common trait is charm. Because those traits overlap, we keep casting them,” the producers have now told Korea Times.

The producers, Kim Jae-won, Kim Jung-hyun and Park Su-ji, have also admitted they were surprised over Mina Sue’s behaviour. Su-ji said, “I actually liked her while editing. It is hard to grasp every conversation on set. Watching in the editing room, it was exciting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 최미나수 (@minadori222)

“From our perspective, not in a negative sense, but Mina Sue as a human figure was extremely interesting. We edited her story in an engaging way. We did not intentionally create a villain,” they added, amid the backlash that Mina Sue received for her actions.

Mina Sue and Go-eun both competed in Miss Korea 2022, and now they’re fighting for the same guy: Song Seung-il. Awkward! When Mina Sue participated Miss Korea 2021, season two’s Choi Soe Eun was the winner, and Cho Minji from season three was in the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박희선 (@heesunrose)

Yu Si-eun, who starred on Single’s Inferno season three, was also at the same pageant in 2021, and was a runner-up. Mina is the first runner-up for Miss Korea 2021, and Go-eun is the second runner-up for Miss Korea 2022, so they’re all pageant-linked in some way.

Kim Jung-hyun recalled meeting Mina Sue and said, “When we met her, she had lived abroad, so her gestures were expressive. We thought she would have good chemistry with the men, but we didn’t expect it to be that good. Her character was visible from the meeting.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.