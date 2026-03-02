Inside all the rumours Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il were hanging out in the same cafe

Right, we need to clear things up. Over the weekend, Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il were rumoured to be hanging out in the same cafe, despite the drama that erupted when he ghosted her following Single’s Inferno, and I absolutely must know if they’re now friends.

So basically, Min-gee done a Q&A on YouTube while at a cafe, which has a similar background to a place Seung-il was answering questions for a Fast Mag interview. And yes, we can confirm it was definitely the same place, as the same writing is on the back mirror.

She posted the video on February 28, while Seung-il’s interview was shared online via Fast Paper Mag’s official Instagram page. That interview was posted a day before, on February 27, meaning it very well could have meant Min-gee just shared it a day after it was filmed.

What was really weird is that a mystery girl’s hand seemingly filmed Seung-il, while he massaged her hand in the interview. Recently, a girl claiming to be Seung-il’s lover before the show spoke about Kim Min-gee, saying that everyone says he “used her for clout”.

She claims that Kim-Min gee also used Seung-il for clout after Single’s Inferno and said: “She even liked edited clips of the two of them to keep the shipping trend going, even though she knew very well that after the show ended it was a complete disaster. She played along.”

“At a Netflix event, she even recreated an iconic scene with him while he looked very uncomfortable,” she added. And this just looks like another extension of playing into what the people want, even though Min-gee was adamant they stopped talking after the show.

