Devonta claps back at his ex’s accusations he was a ‘liar living a life with someone else’

Devonta’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor, has come out to make savage claims that he was living a double life during their relationship. He’s now slammed the accusations and claimed that she tried to get back with him multiple times, saying he was her “out” of her job.

He told us: “This is the girl who keeps running her mouth about me the one who texted me over 200 times in 3 days begging for me back. She is a miserable single mom who works at Chilis and thought I was her out and every time I tried to leave her, she’d blackmail me.”

“She should really work on herself,” Devonta added. He also sent us evidence of texts which appear to show Taylor messaging him multiple times without him giving her a response, such as asking him to come back into her life and how she “missed him.”

She recently wrote: “I love seeing you post about being with someone new already. Or is it new? You fed me nothing but lies about how you had to work all of the time, or whatever excuse you could come up with,” adding that he was “living a life with someone else.”

“My intuition never lied to me. But you sure did. I’m disgusted that I let you into my home and around my children just to find out that you were living another life with someone else. You’re the definition of ick,” she wrote on Instagram, along with photos of them together.

Taylor has since said: “Devonta can degrade me all he wants. But he cheated and lied, not only me but multiple women, and I think he should be held accountable for his actions. He can deflect all he wants and belittle my character, but a cheater is a cheater.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Taylor and Devonta for comment.

