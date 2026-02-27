He appears in Being Gordon Ramsay, so who’s Tilly Ramsay’s boyfriend Henry Farrow?

He makes an appearance in the new Netflix documentary, Being Gordon Ramsay, so let’s meet the boyfriend of Tilly Ramsay, Henry Farrow and find out all the details about their private relationship.

Not a huge amount is known about Henry but he and Tilly are thought to have met during their time together at Nottingham University.

Whilst Tilly Ramsay hard launched her new boyfriend Henry Farrow in 2023, they’re thought to have started dating before then, as Tilly had previously alluded to a new relationship during Uncharted Showdown on Disney+ back in 2022.

She admitted: “I am in a relationship but dad hasn’t met him just yet. Dad’s great in that kind of situation. He loves to be this big, scary person. But really, he’s just as friendly to anyone that any of us bring home so it’s great.”

He’s reported as having grown up in Bristol, with his father being a business entrepreneur.

According to his LinkedIn, he graduated Nottingham University with a BA in Geography with Business and now works as a Channel Manager for Brave Bison, a media and marketing company.

Before then he worked as a Mortgage Loan Processor for London and County Mortgages. According to his LinkedIn his birthday is October 5th, meaning he’s one month older than Tilly, who was born in November.

