Inside Gordon Ramsay’s scary cancer diagnosis that wasn’t mentioned during the Netflix doc

If you’ve just binged Netflix’s Being Gordon Ramsay, you probably feel like you’ve seen everything: the adrenaline, the pressure, the family moments, the “how is this man still standing?!” energy.

The doc is peak Ramsay. Big ambition, bigger feelings, and a constant juggling act between empire-building and home life.

But there’s one very real, very scary curveball that isn’t given a moment in the series, a cancer diagnosis Gordon revealed separately. And yes, it adds a whole new layer to how you watch him powering through those marathon days.

Gordon Ramsay was diagnosed with cancer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Away from the Netflix cameras, Gordon Ramsay shared that he’d been treated for basal cell carcinoma (BCC), the most common type of skin cancer, after doctors removed it from the side of his face, per Sky News.

He posted about it publicly in late August 2025, showing stitches and making a very “Gordon” joke that it wasn’t a facelift… while still getting deadly serious about one thing. He told his followers to wear sunscreen.

Gordon captioned his post: “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you! Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it’s not a facelift! I’d need a refund.”

BCC is usually linked to UV exposure and tends to show up on sun-exposed areas like the face, neck, and hands. It’s often highly treatable, especially when caught early, but it’s still cancer, and hearing a doctor say that word is terrifying, no matter how “common” the diagnosis is.

How is his health now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Cat (@luckycatbygordonramsay)

Based on Ramsay’s own update at the time, the cancer was removed, and he sounded grateful to his medical team, very much giving “we caught it, we dealt with it, now please learn from me.”

Since then, he’s very publicly stayed in full work mode: Being Gordon Ramsay landed on Netflix on 18 February 2026, and the whole premise is him juggling family life with a massive restaurant-and-media empire.

And in the last episode, we see him opening the final restaurant featured in the documentary’s big launch storyline, The Lucky Cat at 22 Bishopsgate, which is seemingly thriving.

So, yes, he’s still out here doing the absolute most!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.