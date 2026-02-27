Two of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants were stripped of their Michelin stars, so what happened?

A large part of the Being Gordon Ramsay Netflix documentary revolves around the opening of his new restaurants, with his aim to have some of them receive Michelin stars.

However, whilst Gordon’s restaurants boast a huge number of Michelin stars, he’s lost three of his stars over the years, so what exactly happened?

In 2010, Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant at Claridge’s Hotel also lost its Michelin star after gaining it in 2022.

A spokeswoman for Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants stated that the group was “very disappointed” to have lost the Michelin star but added that it plans to work “harder than ever to try to earn it back” next year.

“Last year was a very tough one for everyone. To suit the mood of the times we simplified our offering at Claridge’s, perhaps this explains the change in the restaurant’s Michelin status.

“The inspections that led to this change took place many months ago and things today at the restaurant are very different.

“We have an incredibly strong team in the kitchen and front of house and with consumer confidence returning , we believe we’re better placed than ever to recover and retain the status that we believe the restaurant deserves.”

The in 2013, Gordon Ramsay at the London in New York City lost both of its Michelin stars. A representative for Michelin told Eater that no restaurant in the history of Michelin had lost two stars due to “quality issues.”

Whilst the confirmed reason for why the restaurant lost his stars has never been confirmed, Gordon actually sold the restaurant in 2009 to The London Hotel, but the hotel was allowed to license his name and the restaurant retained the stars during the sale.

A representative for Gordon Ramsay at The London said at the time: “Gordon Ramsay is not involved in the day-to-day running of the restaurants or kitchens, as is a licensing agreement, but is in communication regarding updates and changes at the restaurant.”

However, during Being Gordon Ramsay, Gordon opens up new restaurants in 22 Bishopsgate with one of them having already been awarded a Michelin star, and hopefully more stars will be on the way.

