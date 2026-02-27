Chris’ obsession with the Four Seasons hotels didn’t end on Love Is Blind, and it’s so funny

Chris Fusco has an unhealthy obsession with the Four Seasons hotels that didn’t stop at Love Is Blind. He told Bri he’d definitely take her to one of the chains, and looking at his online accounts, he is genuinely as obsessed as he made out, because he follows 11 franchises.

We counted, and Chris follows all of these Four Seasons franchises: Fort Lauderdale, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Whistler, Austin, Buenos Aires, New York, Punta Mita, New York Downtown, and of course, the original Four Seasons Hotels Instagram account.

“I would take you to the Four Seasons. I like staying there. That’s maybe luxurious to normal people,” Chris told Bri. The Four Seasons Hotels have not returned the favour, and while he’s clearly obsessed with the franchise, he does follow some controversial pages.

Looking at Chris’ following list, his page follows Ivanka and Donald Trump, and an account called @ToxicBroCode. He also follows a page called @RefinedMoney, which has posted a reel about the “Trump killer instinct,” featuring that “people who win are driven”.

He also follows a page called @masculinity, which has a bio that reads: “Unapologetic masculinity, female nature, harsh truths & modern day dating.” One of the controversial posts states: “Ignoring women who ghosted you is always a high IQ move. Always.”

On a more positive note, Chris follows a load of jiu jitsu accounts, as he loves the sport, as well as Drake and Ana De Armas. He’s clearly working on trying to become the most motivated version of himself, too, because he follows a load of mindset-focused pages.

He now apparently fled Ohio, where he worked as an account executive while filming the show. He holds a real estate license, is an army vet and reveals that he’s lived in Columbus and Pataskala, which explains how he’s managed to travel to so many Four Seasons hotels.

