One of Gordon Ramsay’s 22 Bishopsgate restaurants has already been awarded a Michelin star

It wasn't shown at all in the documentary

Gordon Ramsay’s Netflix documentary, Being Gordon Ramsay, revolves around the opening of his new restaurants at 22 Bishopsgate.

Two of them have now fully opened, and one of them is already very successful as its already been awarded a Michelin star at the start of February.

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High has been awarded one Michelin star for its “high quality cooking” and as its now the tallest restaurant in all of Europe you’ll be guaranteed a great view along with great food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Restaurant Gordon Ramsay HIGH (@restaurantgordonramsayhigh)



Gordon recently spoke out about his pride at one of his 22 Bishopsgate restaurants already being awarded a star during a press conference for Being Gordon Ramsay.

He explained that it gives the chefs a “huge boost” for the next day, saying: “What it does do is gives the chefs another level of excitement to continue creating, so it was a really emotional night.”

How important do you think the whole Michelin star system is still today? How stressful is it to maintain that ranking, and what does it take in your mind to get a Michelin star?

In an interview with Tasting Table, he also described getting a Michelin star as a “badge of honor, and it’s not to be misconstrued.”

He continued: “So the Michelin thing is something to indulge and celebrate, but it’s also about moving on and not overthinking about it.

“So sometimes you get a star, and it means the wrong thing to the chef where they have to make it even more serious, which is what the customers don’t want.

“I’d rather have a restaurant with no stars that’s full every night than have a restaurant that’s overpriced with three stars that is barely full on a Saturday night.”

His other restaurant that opened in 22 Bishopsgate, Lucky Cat, has also been hugely successful and Bread Street Kitchen is also set to open later this year as well.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.