How soon do they sign the marriage certificate after the weddings on Love Is Blind?

We never actually see them do this

During the tense moment when the Love Is Blind couples decide whether to get married to their partner on the show, there’s a moment that follows the weddings which actually makes the whole thing legal: signing the marriage certificate. So, when does this happen?!

We already know it’s legally binding, and that the couples do actually sign a legal marriage certificate if they follow it through. And it turns out they sign the legal documents as soon as they’ve said, ‘I do,’ as it takes place as soon as they’ve said their vows for filming.

It’s all done on the same day, often with a judge or ordained officiant present, making the marriage legitimate in the eyes of the law. Series producer Chris Coelen previously told Bustle in 2020, “If they choose to get married, yes, it’s a legally binding marriage.”

Couples are also required to give notice at least 29 days before the wedding ceremony of their intention to legally marry, as you would in any typical relationship that plans to marry each other. This allows time for an objection to be raised if they aren’t eligible to marry.

Sometimes, the wedding certificates are actually signed days before. And we can find the marriage certificates for each couple online on a public register, such as Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, who confirmed that they did get married in the eyes of the law.

“We definitely did. That’s the part that was so scary for me. This is a real legally binding marriage. This is not for TV. This is our life,” Lauren said. Her now-husband then added, “I framed [the marriage license] and put it up in my office.”

Matt and Colleen also decided to sign a marriage certificate back then, before they separated, as well as Taylor and Daniel. Oh, and they can’t even get divorced until a year after the show, which is usually when the season airs on Netflix. So it’s difficult timing!

