Jim reveals his plans to legally get married to Monica after their fake wedding on Beast Games

Jim and Monika got “married” during season two of Beast Games, but it wasn’t actually legally binding. However, they’re still together and have even moved in together, with Jim opening up about their plans for the future.

It looks like an actual legally binding wedding is on the cards very soon for them, as during a Reddit Q&A he was asked whether he and Monica “plan to make this a legal marriage, rather than a common law marriage?”

He responded: “It’s definitely in the plans and something that’s on both of our minds. From my end, I’m just waiting for the right time. I want that proposal to be perfect ya know. We have been living together for a while now so we’re getting there for sure.”

Monika and Jim met during the first episode on Beast Games, asked her to be his girlfriend in episode two and then he proposed and the pair got married whilst they were on the island.

The insane moment didn’t make the actual final cut of the episode, with Jack claimed that “production confirmed to us the footage will never be shown” adding they said there was “no storyline” in it.

However, during the most recent behind the scenes for episode five on Amazon Prime, we got to hear all about their wedding and more importantly, whether it’s legally binding or not.

In the behind the scenes clips, Jack is seen taking Monika to the side and telling her that their “alliance has been a two person alliance this whole time.”

Jon Youshaei asked them “what the hell happened in Fiji?” The scene then flashed back to Jim proposing to Monica, before revealing that they decided to just have a wedding on the island.

However, their marriage on Beast Games was just a common law marriage, meaning it wasn’t legally binding, but by the sounds of it we could be expecting our first official Beast Games wedding this year!

