Debunking the viral picture of Devonta and his pregnant fiancée at the Love Is Blind reunion

Now let's all try to use our common sense for a moment please

Have you seen that viral picture of Devonta with this pregnant fiancée at the Love Is Blind reunion? Well, if you did and thought it was real I have some bad news for you. It’s AI.

I genuinely assumed everyone realised this picture wasn’t real until I saw someone post a picture of Devonta and his actual fiancée into a Facebook group with all the comments claiming they’re confused because she looks different to the “woman at the reunion.”

Well, that would make sense given that the woman at the reunion doesn’t exist, but rest assured the pictures Devonta has posted himself of his fiancée after Love Is Blind are real.

The original picture of Devonta that the fake AI image used was taken at the reunion but shows him by himself, with someone seemingly having asked for the woman to be added in by AI. So if you see this anywhere online, it’s not real!

As for the identity of Devonta’s actual pregnant fiancée, he publicly revealed her yesterday in a series of pictures and videos uploaded to his now private Instagram.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Devonta revealed that the pair had only been together for two months before she was pregnant and they got engaged.

Devonta admitted that it had all happened a lot quicker than either of them had anticipated, saying: “I don’t necessarily think we were planning on doing it as fast as we did. But this is the biggest blessing ever. I’m ecstatic. It’s literally all I think about. I’m always on Pinterest looking at baby clothes, ideas, figuring all that stuff out.”

It turns out the Devonta met his now pregnant fiancée way before Love Is Blind, as they had been friends in college, but had never imagined they’d be having a baby together or get engaged.

He recalled: “We have always known each other, [but] we’ve never dated or anything. … She’s always been a friend. We reconnected and it was like, ‘Wow.’ We look at the timeline and how fast things progressed, but I feel like I’ve known her my whole life. Whenever these big things that have happened in my life, she’s been there as a supporting friend.

“It was a timing thing where I was like, ‘Man, this was exactly where I was supposed to end up.’ And it’s just felt electric ever since. I knew I wanted to be a father.”

He also shared more with E! Online, saying that she’s his “best friend” and after they reconnected everything took off very quickly.

He explained: “The girl that I’m with now, I’ve actually known her since I was in college,. We’ve never dated, never talked, anything. It was just kind of like an old flame that took off. It was like a ‘hell yeah’ moment where we’re just like, ‘Man, wish we could rewind the clock and go back five, six years.’”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.