Reality star tragically dead aged 33 after being found in a canal in Thailand

He was seen behaving erratically on CCTV moments before his death

TOWIE star Jordan Wright has died aged 33 after being found in a canal in Thailand, where he’d recently moved to.

He was found dead on Phuket on March 14th, and was reportedly found by a worker in the drainage ditch.

Jordan was reportedly seen on CCTV behaving erratically outside of a hotel shortly before his body was found at 12:30pm local time.

There were no signs of an assault or struggle and his phone was found on a nearby bank. Employees at the hotel he was staying at informed the police he was due to check out on March 13th.

Just days before his death, Jordan had posted to his Instagram that he’d decided to relocate to Thailand.

A FDCO spokesperson said at the time: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities”.

Lieutenant Colonel Thongchai Matitham added: “At around 12.30pm on Saturday, March 14, a worker from Myanmar harvesting morning glory vegetables came across the body and alerted the police station.”

He also confirmed that the TOWIE star has not been found wearing any shoes, and that Jordan Wright seemed “restless” before he was found dead.

“An iPhone 17 was discovered on the bank nearby and had not fallen into the water. No other valuables were found, and the deceased was not wearing shoes.

“CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area. His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered.”

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