He’s travelled all over the world, so let’s get to know Logan from Age of Attraction

If Age of Attraction has given you a new Netflix reality TV crush, there’s a very good chance Logan Goodrid is already on your radar.

The Dallas-based star has been one of the more talked-about faces on the show thanks to his relationship with Vanessa and his very watchable mix of confidence, charm and occasional chaos.

But off-screen, his social posts paint an even fuller picture. From globe-trotting holidays to wedding guest appearances and adventurous outdoorsy moments, Logan’s feed gives major main-character energy.

He’s travelled all around the world

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Goodrid (@logangoodrid)

One thing Logan’s Instagram makes very obvious? This man does not sit still for long. He’s posted from London, including a snap by Big Ben, and from Ocho Rios, Jamaica, where he’s perched on a boat looking extremely pleased with himself.

There are also older posts from Alaska’s Matanuska Glacier and the Philippines, so he clearly loves a trip that comes with a big backdrop and an even bigger photo opportunity. Based on his feed alone, Logan seems to be the kind of guy who always has a passport-ready plan.

He loves a night out

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If the travel pics are polished, the nightlife posts are where the personality really jumps out.

One photo shows Logan out in Dallas in front of a neon-covered wall with the caption, “Sign’s lying,” which honestly feels very on-brand for someone who has ended up on reality TV.

Another older post places him at Austin City Limits Music Festival, so he is clearly into a social scene, live music and a night that turns into a whole mini photoshoot.

This guy knows his angles!

He’s clearly no stranger to wedding guest season

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There’s also a smartly dressed wedding photo featuring Logan with two other men at Aurora Cellars on his profile.

The caption references celebrating “America’s couple,” which makes it sound like he was there for a big, joyful event in his circle.

We’re not saying he lives in a suit, but he definitely scrubs up well, and the wedding-guest content adds another layer to his image.

Logan’s giving part party boy, part sentimental friend who will absolutely pose nicely at golden hour!

He’s grandpa to a dog?!

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This might be the cutest pic on Logan’s page.

In an older post, he’s holding a fluffy dog and captioned it, “Took my Grandson out for a stroll downtown today.”

So no, he’s not actually a grandad, but yes, he is apparently the kind of guy who gives dogs full family-member status. And, that’s the kinda guy we like!

There’s a place in his heart for the Philippines

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One of the Age of Attraction star‘s most striking posts shows Logan sitting on a palm tree at sunset in the Philippines, captioning it, “Missing sunsets like this in the homeland” with the Philippine flag.

That wording suggests the country means something personal to him, not just that it was another stop on holiday.

It’s a small detail, but it gives a bit more depth to the globe-trotting image and hints at a meaningful connection behind the aesthetic travel content.

He also shares flag emojis for the USA and the Philippines in his IG bio.

He’s super adventurous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Goodrid (@logangoodrid)

And finally, yes, Logan already told us he’s a risk-taker by going on Age of Attraction. But, he really does seem to love an adrenaline-boosting trip IRL, too.

In the Alaska post, he called glacier hiking “fun” and gave it a “10/10,” which tells you a lot about his vibe.

He’s not just into city breaks and beach pics; he also seems drawn to experiences that are a little more intense.

Between the glacier, the travel, the festivals and the reality TV experiment itself, Logan definitely comes across as someone who likes saying yes to the story-worthy option!

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