It’s full of drama, so let’s find out where Age of Attraction was actually filmed

Netflix’s Age of Attraction has quickly carved out its place in the reality dating lineup, blending a bold age-gap situation with the kind of high-stakes emotional drama we literally can’t resist.

But beyond the relationships themselves, there’s a clear production choice that elevates the entire series… its setting!

From secluded, cinematic landscapes to a sharp shift into city life, the locations play a crucial role in shaping the storylines and the atmosphere.

It’s not just a backdrop, it’s part of the experiment. So, where exactly was Age of Attraction filmed, and why does it look so striking!?

Where is the Age of Attraction filming location?

Age of Attraction was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, with the show split mainly between the Whistler area and Vancouver.

Netflix says the singles begin the experiment at a retreat-style property just south of Whistler, before couples who move forward head into Vancouver to test their relationship in the real world.

That first location is a huge part of the show’s vibe. Instead of going for the usual sun-soaked villa formula, the creators chose a more outdoorsy, secluded setting with forests, mountains and that glossy luxury-retreat energy.

Jennifer O’Connell, one of the show’s creators, told Deadline they wanted somewhere beautiful that felt different from the many tropical dating shows already out there, and said the series was filmed between Whistler and Vancouver.

She explained: “There’s been a million dating shows on tropical islands, and I think we wanted to stand out a little bit, but also find a place that’s really beautiful…”

Decider reports the main retreat spot is Brew Creek Centre, a private venue near Whistler surrounded by woodland and mountain views.

That totally makes sense with what we see on screen. We see lots of serene nature, big “escape from reality” energy, and the kind of place where people can accidentally fall in love with someone before learning they’re decades apart in age!

Once the couples leave the retreat, the show shifts into city mode in Vancouver.

When was the Netflix show filmed?

Although Netflix hasn’t made a huge song and dance about the exact production dates, some reports claim that Age of Attraction was filmed in summer 2025 in Canada, ahead of its Netflix premiere on March 11, 2026.

The first five episodes dropped on that date, followed by episodes 6 and 7 on March 18, with the finale scheduled for March 25.

That timeline makes sense when you think about the structure of the show.

It gives production enough time to shoot both the retreat phase and the city follow-up, then shape all of that into the very bingeable, very dramatic final edit we ended up with.

It also explains why everything looks so lush and bright… filming in a Canadian summer gave the show those gorgeous green landscapes and clear scenic shots that make even the messiest conversations look cinematic.

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