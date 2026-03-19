Where you’ve seen the Age of Attraction cast before, from films to viral TikTok videos

From Libby to Jorge, the Age of Attraction cast are no stranger to a camera or two. So basically, a lot of them are already famous, whether it’s Jorge hanging out with the likes of Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx, to Tristan being a travel content creator with over 30K followers.

Libby

Libby has a whopping 12K followers on Instagram, and 25K on TikTok. So it’s safe to say you’ve probably seen her while scrolling your socials, with one video captioned as: “To whoever marries the man I’m dealing with right now, you’re welcome girlfriend.”

Jorge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Sanchez (@attorneyjorge)

Jorge parties with the likes of Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart, because he’s an award-winning film director and writer. He’s also good friends with Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and has walked several red carpets to promote his new film.

Tristan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Davis | NETFLIX (@tristans_expeditions)

Tristan may be a real estate investor, but even Nick Viall immediately recognised him for his travel content online. He has visited over 100 countries and counting, so he’s accumulated a whopping 30K followers on Instagram. Oh, and he’s a singer-songwriter!

Pfiefer

@philleats CRISPIEST CHICKEN WINGS EVER 🍗 Sunflower Garden’s Spicy Chicken Wings — Greenwood, Seattle — this place is a total hidden gem 💎 they only do takeout, but the wings do NOT disappoint. these are hands down the crunchiest wings i’ve ever had! these price is a little high at $15.99 but totally worth it. i’d personally add some hot sauce at home, however they still pack a punch with their dry spice. genuinely don’t know how they get them SO juicy yet so crunchy. this spot needs to blow up because holy f…. these wings go crazy 🤭 — #chickenwings #friedchicken #hiddengems #seattlefoodie #seattlefood ♬ Salsa Party 1 – Intermede Music

Pfiefer has several followers on Instagram, at just over 5K. People are saying they recognised her on the show, and she was even voted as the ‘Most likely to become TikTok famous’ at high school, with over 7K followers on that platform, and 2K on an eating-focused page.

Joleen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joleen Diaz (@joleendiaz)

Joleen is the most social-media famous star on Age of Attraction. She’s got at least 611K followers on her verified Instagram page for her teacher-mum niche, and often makes peaceful videos about having a “simple life and healthy mind.”

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