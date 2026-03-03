Wild lawsuits to bankruptcy: All the RHOA business ventures that well and truly flopped

Atlanta is the land of peaches, pop-ups, and perfectly timed brand announcements. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, everyone has a “brand,” a launch party, and at least one step-and-repeat.

But sometimes, the empire era turns into an all-out disaster.

From landlords knocking to websites crashing to bankruptcy filings that made us all clutch our pearls, the RHOA extended universe has seen its fair share of business chaos.

And because we love these women (and the mess), let’s revisit the ventures that didn’t exactly twirl their way to the bank.

Kenya Moore – The hair spa showdown

Kenya Moore Hair Spa was meant to be the crown jewel in Kenya’s mogul era. Soft lighting. Glossy blowouts. “Gone with the Wind Fabulous” energy radiating from every styling chair.

Instead? Court documents entered the chat.

Kenya’s hair salon was ordered to pay more than $80,000 in a battle over unpaid rent and utilities, per TMZ on February 24.

Naturally, Kenya did not just sit there and let the narrative mousse itself. She publicly denied owing rent and stated that her company is in an active legal dispute with the landlord, per Parade.

Pinky Cole – From expansion queen to Chapter 11

When Pinky Cole stepped into the RHOA orbit, she came with serious CEO energy. Slutty Vegan wasn’t just a restaurant, it was a cultural moment. Lines around the block. Merch. Expansion plans. Girlboss glow.

Then TMZ reported she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listing major debts including over a million dollars owed to the US Small Business Administration, along with significant state tax debt.

Now, bankruptcy doesn’t automatically mean “game over.” It can mean restructuring. Rebuilding. A strategic reset. But in Housewives-land? It definitely means headlines.

And nothing shakes up a fresh peach faster than a stack of financial documents.

Kandi Burruss – Blaze and the landlord back-and-forth

Kandi Burruss does not play when it comes to money. Which is why the legal drama surrounding Blaze Steak & Seafood raised more than a few perfectly arched eyebrows.

The restaurant became involved in an ongoing dispute with its landlord, with lawsuits and countersuits flying back and forth. Allegations of unpaid rent and property issues made their way into public reporting, turning what should’ve been a sizzling Atlanta hotspot into a courtroom subplot.

In March 2025, Vibe reported: “Montego Pacific Inc., the property owner, filed a lawsuit in Fulton County State Court on Monday (March 3) alleging that Kandi and her establishment owe $154,139.17. In addition, the suit claims Blaze owes another $56,495.75 for property repairs, along with a 10 percent overhead fee.”

By April, a countersuit had been filed, per FOX5 News.

Then, in July 2025, Kandi responded.

Per Reality Tea, she “received a letter from the landlord demanding that she fork over the unpaid money. They also threatened legal action against her, despite the fact that they’re already in the middle of a lawsuit.”

According to the same report, “the letter from the landlord arrived on June 13, and it left Kandi and her legal team furious. They asked the court for an emergency hearing on the matter, claiming that the landlord sent the letter with the ‘sole purpose of harassing and intimidating’ her.”

Shereé Whitfield – She by Shereé

You cannot talk RHOA business flops without bowing down to the most iconic slow burn in Bravo history… She by Shereé.

After years, literal years, of “coming soon,” the line finally launched online… and the website promptly crashed. People scrambled. Screenshots flew. X had a field day.

Shereé later framed the crash as proof of overwhelming demand, which is basically the most Shereé response imaginable. Was it chaotic? Yes. Was it on brand? Also yes.

She by Shereé isn’t so much a flop, but it makes the list for just being a whole performance in itself.

NeNe Leakes – Swagg Boutique’s legal aftermath

Nene Leakes‘ Swagg Boutique once felt like a natural extension of her larger-than-life persona. Luxe vibes. Statement pieces. A little bit of “I said what I said” energy stitched into every rack.

But after closing, the boutique reportedly became the subject of a lawsuit over alleged unpaid rent. A report from TMZ indicated a judgment tied to the debt, with court documents obtained by InTouch Weekly showing a bank account garnishment to satisfy the amount owed.

It’s the kind of storyline that reminds you that even the most quotable Housewife can’t out-read a lease agreement.

