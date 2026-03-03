Vic deletes accidental wedding ring photo as he reveals there’s a Love Is Blind ‘plot twist’

Vic accidentally shared a photo wearing a wedding ring months before Love Is Blind aired, in a carousel of photos posted in September last year. This would mean that, if he did end up marrying Christine, he’d be wearing a ring, but now he’s suspiciously deleted the photo.

Although we’re all hoping Vic and Christine make it past the altar, he’s now got us all questioning what’s going on between them. He’s now shared a post saying there’s a “life plot twist” and quite literally everyone is freaking the heck out, and rightly so.

When he turned 34 years old, Vic shared a post with several photos, including a sixth which showed him wearing a glinting wedding ring on his finger. However, we reported on this, and just days later, Vic has taken it upon himself to swiftly remove the show spoiler.

Some people are now saying they’re not even going to watch the season 10 finale incase Vic and Christine don’t make it. He wrote, “Just a few people seconds away from a life plot twist #loveisblind | Decision day on Wednesday 🍿.” Say what?!

However, just a couple of days later, Vic thanked someone who said Christine is a “lucky lady” with the response, “That’s kind of you.” So it looks like Vic is just trying to throw people off the scent, especially as he may have accidentally dropped a huge giveaway.

You can quite clearly tell he covers his right hand in every pic he uploads, and that Christine does the same. They aren’t following each other on Instagram, but that’s because they’re trying not to give anything away about whether they do get married or not.

